Hulu’s star-studded Only Murders In The Building focuses on a trio of apartment neighbors that bond over their love of true crime. At long last, we finally have a reunion featuring Father of the Bride stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. They are two of the funniest people of their generation and certainly haven’t lost a step. Throw in Selena Gomez as the third star of the series and I feel that this series will draw a mixture of fans. Trust me when I say, it’s a show that never loses your interest. What I don’t know yet is whether this comedy will be a limited series or a series that gets a second season picked up. I suppose they could always discover a murder in the final minutes of the tenth episode, which press did not get a chance to see. That’s the only thing I can think of. Martin, Short, and Gomez together are absolute perfection!