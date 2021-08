Microsoft Excel's new dynamic array functions make complex calculations easier than ever before. Microsoft 365 updates the way Excel handles dynamic functions. If you've ever entered an expression using Ctrl + Shift + Enter, then you're already familiar with how Excel used to work with dynamic arrays. Thanks to the new dynamic array functions, these types of expressions are much easier to create and maintain. You enter the function as you normally would—with a simple Enter, and the results spill into the cells below, filling as many as necessary to complete the function's calculations. In this article, I'll show you how to create a sequence of dates that's easy to create and update thanks to SEQUENCE().