Full Ultra Unlock Part 3 Week 2: Sword Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ultra Unlock Part Three Week One: Sword event has begun in Pokémon GO. While the Galar-themed Part Three will last the rest of the month, the different Sword and Shield weeks of the event will feature different raid rotations. This part of the event's raid rotation hinges on the newly released Fairy-type Pokémon, Zacian. Here's a breakdown of the Pokémon available in raids and tips on which battles are worthy of your pass.

