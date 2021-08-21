Full Ultra Unlock Part 3 Week 2: Sword Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

While there are plenty of video games based upon anime and manga, it’s not often that a manga springs forth from a video game. It’s even rarer still for the manga to capture the same sentiment and story of the video game. It’s one thing to take conflicts from a manga and “gamify” it, but it’s quite another to take the combat of a video game, especially a game focused on turn-based combat, and turn it into something easy to follow on page. Or for it to even translate well to a page. Pokémon: Sword and Shield manga does manage to make sense of sorts the odd rules of playing a Pokémon title, and it is rather cute to boot. However, it takes the typical story of a Pokémon game and turns it on its ear.