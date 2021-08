Dead and Company brought their summer tour to the site of the original Woodstock in Bethel Woods, New York, on Monday night. It was the first time the Grateful Dead spinoff site visited the amphitheater, and they celebrated by playing the Grateful Dead’s five-song setlist from the original Woodstock in sequence. “Fifty years ago, right here, we tried this little sequence,” Bob Weir told the crowd. “And it didn’t work so well for us, so we’re going to try again.” Back in 1969, the Grateful Dead played Woodstock on the evening of Saturday, August 16th, following sets by the Incredible String Band,...