Blue Grass Airport maintenance project staying on schedule

foxlexington.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor maintenance work at Blue Grass Airport is about 24 hours away from being completed. Airport officials said the project is right on time. Crews got to work repaving the runway Thursday night. Besides the sound of machinery and trucks, the airfield is quiet. “We are making excellent time with...

