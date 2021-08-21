Blue Grass Airport maintenance project staying on schedule

Belvedere is starting out on a significant 5-year pavement improvement program aimed at restoring our streets and prolonging their usable lifespan. This summer, nearly half the streets will be overlaid with fresh slurry or micro seal coatings; the work will include weed removal, tree trimming, street sweeping, slurry sealing and pavement striping work activities. The coating process involves placing a layer of an emulsion-aggregate slurry or Slurry Seal directly to the road surface. Benefits include reducing pavement deterioration due to weather elements, improving skid resistance, and reducing the aging of the asphalt. The City’s contractor for the project is Dryco Construction, Inc. The work is scheduled to occur between the months of August & September. Please take a minute to review the commonly asked questions below:
