Blue Grass Airport maintenance project staying on schedule

Dillon officials continue to prioritize improvements and maintenance work on town roads. The Dillon Town Council signed off on about $700,000 worth of roadwork at its most recent meeting Tuesday, Aug. 3, set to take place in the Dillon Ridge and town core areas later this summer and into the fall. The projects come as part of the town’s rotating street maintenance schedule, a guiding document that Dillon officials and staff have been using to systematically make repairs and upgrades to town roads over the last several years.