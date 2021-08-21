56 cats removed from Delaware home, neglect charges filed

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — Two Delaware women have been arrested on animal cruelty charges after authorities found 56 cats living in an unkempt home, officials announced Friday.

Animal-control officers visited a home in Middletown Tuesday after receiving a complaint. They found 56 cats living in what they described as deplorable conditions. One cat was in poor health and had to be euthanized. Another cat was found dead in the home.

The state’s Office of Animal Welfare said the cats were transferred to the Brandywine Valley SPCA for care and treatment. Many of the cats are suffering from hair loss, and fleas and were emaciated.

The home was condemned.

The cats are being made available for adoption once they are evaluated and receive necessary medical care; officials said they are well-socialized despite their previous living conditions.

One of the two women has been charged with 48 counts of cruel neglect and two counts of felony animal cruelty. the second woman was charged with five counts of cruel neglect.