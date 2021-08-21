With latest resignations, Machias has no police department

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — A small Maine town is currently without its own police department following the resignation of the chief and the last remaining patrol officer, officials said.

Machias is currently advertising for a new chief and three full-time officer positions, and in the meantime, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department is handling law enforcement patrol duties for the town of about 2,000 residents, interim Town Manager Bill Kitchen told the Bangor Daily News.

Machias does have reserve officers, but they are being called in only for scheduled community events and not to conduct routine patrols, Kitchen said.

Former Chief Todd Hand resigned in July over what he called the “petty personal agendas” of the select board. Officer Tyler Dunbar resigned for family reasons, and could return, Kitchen said.

Kitchen credited Hand for improving the department.

The town has already received inquiries and applications for both the chief position and for the patrol positions, he said.