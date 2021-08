The Buffalo Bills will get a feel for their usual pregame routine this weekend. The team's second preseason game against the Chicago Bears is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Soldier Field. Even though they are now a prime-time draw, the Bills' first four regular season games are all 1 p.m. start times, and 10 of the 16 scheduled games (one time is still to be announced) are early-afternoon starts.