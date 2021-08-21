The City of Charlottesville Responds to the Police Benevolent Association Survey

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA)- The City of Charlottesville has responded to the recent survey that was released by the Police Benevolent Association. The full statement is below:. Yesterday, the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, Central Virginia Chapter (“PBA”) announced to the press that it has performed a survey of its membership, and that the results of the survey indicate dissatisfaction by the PBA membership with Command Staff within the City’s Police Department. The PBA’s efforts and ongoing media campaign surfaced within the context of a difficult reorganization and the recent terminations of employment of members of the City’s SWAT Team.