Free NFL Picks For Today 8/22/2021
Giants at Browns—NFL pick is Cleveland Browns -4. Prefer the quarterback rotation of the Browns in Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum and Kyle Lauletta. Both Keenum and Lauletta have seen NFL regular season action. Keenum nine years in the league and Lauletta is fifth training camp. They beat Jacksonville 23-13 in their opener as Keenum and Lauletta combined for 31 of 44 for 319 yards with two touchdowns. Giants rotation is Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon and Brian Lewerke. The former Spartan Lewerke was signed this week as the team waved Clayton Thorson. New York threw for 58 yards and ran 105 in their 12-7 defeat to the Jets. Prefer the roster makeup of the Browns. Play Cleveland -4.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0