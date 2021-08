The Los Angeles Rams have finally played a football game. The waiting is over and now Rams fans have about 20 games to binge on over the next six months. Of course, the Rams want a Super Bowl title this year. However, in order to get there, the roster needs to be crystallized. With no starters playing in the preseason, it gives the depth more time on the field. This leads to plenty of winners and losers. Here’s a look at the winners and losers from the first preseason game of the year.