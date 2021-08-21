Cancel
Chelan, WA

Update | Twentyfive Mile Fire slows due to thunderstorms in the area

By Ian Dunn
Wenatchee World
CHELAN — Thunderstorms in the area of the Twentyfive Mile Fire have slowed the fire down, but gusty winds do persist, according to the morning briefing report.

The size of the Twentyfive Mile Fire is now 9,641 acres and still 5% contained. Reduced acreage is due to more accurate mapping. There are currently 441 personnel working the fire, which threatens 772 structures.

A flash flood watch continues in the area through Saturday afternoon.

Yesterday there was increased activity seen along the southeast corner of the fire in the Slide Ridge area. Aircraft were used to help keep the fire from spreading to the south and east. Engines and crews continued efforts around impacted communities, identifying hazards around structures and extinguishing hotspots.

Heavy equipment and crews today will be constructing lines in the vicinity of Twentyfive Mile State Park. Helicopters and fixed wing planes continue to attack the fire using Lake Chelan to scoop water. Those recreating on the lake need to be aware of the aircraft in the area.

Another storm system is expected Sunday, but mostly staying to the north, which brings the potential for dry conditions, with breezy winds and elevated fire weather concerns by the afternoon.

Level 3 evacuation for all properties north of Cove Marina on South Lakeshore Road, the area of Granite Falls Road and First Creek Road west of Lakeshore. There are Level 2 evacuations from South from Cove Marina to Morning Sun Drive and Level 1 evacuation status for Lakeshore Road south of Granite Falls area.

