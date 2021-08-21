Cancel
Charlie Brewer vs. Cam Rising comes to a head as a decision from Utah’s Kyle Whittingham is imminent

By Josh Newman
Salt Lake Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decision on the starting quarterback at the University of Utah was not finalized on Saturday morning as fall camp came to a close, but a decision is now imminent. Following the Utes’ second and final live scrimmage at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham was not ready to choose between Charlie Brewer and Cam Rising, but that decision was set to be made internally on Saturday evening after the coaching staff had a chance to watch film of the scrimmage.

