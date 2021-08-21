Charlie Brewer vs. Cam Rising comes to a head as a decision from Utah’s Kyle Whittingham is imminent

Red All Over is a weekly newsletter covering Utah athletics. Subscribe here. The aftermath of a college football quarterback competition at fall camp sometimes goes like this. The player who lost the quarterback competition of course wants to start, but it’s not going to happen at their current school, at least not right now. Whether it be immediately, or at the end of the season, they hit the NCAA Transfer Portal, seeking a new beginning, and maybe an easier road to starting. Maybe they transfer to another FBS school, maybe they drop down a level to the FCS, but their time at their current spot has ended.