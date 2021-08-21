Cancel
Middle East

Afghans Speak of Despair, Uncertainty After Evacuation to Qatar

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOHA (Reuters) - Afghans who fled their country this week have spoken about their despair at leaving loved ones behind and the uncertain future ahead of them after the Taliban's rapid takeover. The Taliban advance has led to a mass evacuation of Afghans and foreigners amid fears of reprisals and...

