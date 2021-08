Dave Patterson, a seasonal Chetek resident who lives in Loveland, Ohio, and is originally from La Crosse, jokingly submitted this photo to The Chetek Alert’s Catch-and-Release Photo Contest. The July 23rd photo shows a deer visiting Patterson’s dock on Pokegama Lake while he was fishing. Patterson noted that the deer first appeared on July 21 and walked out onto his dock and showed no signs of being afraid or agitated and definitely did not perceive him to be a threat of any kind. “(The first encounter) I just stayed calm and she eventually wandered off. In this photo, I was gently trying to get her to leave the dock using my fish net,” he said. Ironically enough, the deer stuck it’s head into the net a few times before meandering off.