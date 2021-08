HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One Pennsylvania state senator’s campaign to carry out former President Donald Trump’s vision of a “full forensic investigation” into last year’s election has blown up into an intra-party war and a political opening for Democrats. It is also something Republican officeholders can seemingly no longer ignore. Previously dismissive of it — “we don’t need to relitigate 2020,” he said in June — the state’s top Republican senator came out after weeks of being labeled the chief obstacle and declared his support for the undertaking. “I am 100% behind it,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, told a pro-Trump...