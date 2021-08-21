Cancel
James Blake Shares New Single "Life Is Not The Same"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeave to James Blake to provide us with the perfect soundtrack for the fall. This September, he'll be blessing fans with his official follow-up to 2019's Assume Form. On Friday, the singer came through with a brand new single titled, "Life Is Not The Same." The single boasts co-production from Take A Daytrip -- whose production credits Lil Nas X, Travis Scott, and more -- for the moody new single that bridges together elements of trip-hop with Blake's signature atmospheric sound.

