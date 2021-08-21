Cancel
Alvin, TX

Josephine Nettie Key

By Jan. 9, 1928 - Aug. 15, 2021
Alvin Sun Advertiser
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosephine Nettie Key, age 93 of Alvin, Texas passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Josephine was born January 9, 1928 in Rome, New York and was a resident of Alvin for 43 years. Josephine was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed swimming, art & crafts, eating out, shopping, laughing, and her grandkids. Josephine is proceeded in death by her husband Johnnie Ferrell Key, parents Fred and Julia Malone; and son Gerry Gordon Key.

www.alvinsun.net

