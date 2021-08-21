Cancel
Francisco Lindor says New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is right to criticize team's hitting

By Alden Gonzalez, Tisha Thompson
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES -- Francisco Lindor says first-year New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was right to criticize his hitting in a tweet this week. Cohen tweeted Wednesday about his struggling ballclub that "it's hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive." The Mets have lost seven of eight...

