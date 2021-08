HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dillons pharmacies are preparing for the approval of the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the general public that is expected this fall. "We're in that process right now, for probably the last two or three weeks," said Robert Tomasu with Dillons. "Immunocompromised patients are able to get a booster right now. We've had some experience and some exposure to that. That's helping us gear up for the fall."