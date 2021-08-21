Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor ‘very, very sick’ with COVID-19, cancels appearances

By Andrew Blake
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor said he is sick with an apparent breakthrough case of COVID-19, causing the Grammy-winning singer to abruptly cancel plans to appear in Michigan this weekend. “I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick,” Mr. Taylor said in a video...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
South Dakota State
State
Colorado State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Cmft
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sic#Covid 19#Stone Sour#Covid#Americans#Cdc#The Sturgis Bike Rally#The Washington Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthKCCI.com

Here are the artists canceling shows as COVID-19 cases rise

As COVID-19 cases have begun surging again throughout the U.S., several music festivals and concert tours have postponed shows due to positive tests and concern of further spread. Here's a look at the artists who have pushed back their performances due to COVID-19. Stevie Nicks. Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Slipknot Singer Corey Taylor Reveals COVID-19 Battle: “I’m Vaccinated So I’m Not Worried”

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor revealed via social media that he is battling COVID-19 even though he is vaccinated. “I wish I had better news,” said Taylor in a recorded video message on Facebook on Friday. “I woke up today and tested positive and I’m very, very sick.” Taylor clarified that he “will not be able to make it this weekend,” referring to the Astronomicon event in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “I am absolutely devastated,” said the singer. “I am so sorry. I hope everyone has a good time and I promise you, I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can.” He continued, “I should be okay — it’s the flu. I’m vaccinated so I’m not worried but I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there. And thank you so much. I will see you again, I promise.” Among other stars to recently share their COVID-19 diagnosis — who are also vaccinated — are Hilary Duff, whose symptoms included headaches and a loss of taste and smell;  Melissa Joan Hart, who had difficulty breathing; and Kevin Connolly, whose six week old daughter also contracted the virus. View Taylor’s full message below.  
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR On His Battle With COVID-19: 'This Is The Worst I've Ever Been Sick In My Life'

Corey Taylor says that contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19 was "the worst" he has ever been sick in his life. The 47-year-old SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer was forced to call off his appearance at a Michigan pop culture convention this past weekend after testing positive for the coronavirus. Taylor first shared the news in a video posted Friday on the Facebook page for Astronomicon, the event where he was scheduled to appear Saturday and Sunday.
Public Healthmetalinjection

Corey Taylor Has COVID, Is Vaccinated

Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor has unfortunately been diagnosed with COVID-19. Taylor revealed the news on the Astronomicon Facebook page to let fans know he will not be attending the Astronomicon convention this weekend. Taylor said he feels like garbage, but is vaccinated and isn't worried about this being a serious issue.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR: METALLICA's 'Master Of Puppets' Is 'The Perfect Heavy Metal Album'

Ahead of the release of Corey Taylor's version of "Holier Than Thou" on METALLICA's "Blacklist" album, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman sat down with Knotfest.com's Ryan J. Downey to discuss METALLICA, "Holier Than You" and more in a four-part series. Speaking about how METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX shaped his musical identity in the late 1980s and created a sound that defined a generation, Taylor said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That was the sounding gun for a whole new generation of psychos, because those bands appealed to so many different — I don't wanna say 'cliques,' but so many different crowds. The punk kids loved them, the metal kids worshipped them. It was still too underground for the straights — quote-unquote the straights. But even the alternative kids dug it, because there was so much ferocity in it and there was just something different. It felt heavier than [BLACK] SABBATH and heavier than DEEP PURPLE, but those were the bands that fueled these bands. Between that, and then you could feel that undercurrent of the hardcore scene — the punk scene, the hardcore scene, the stuff that we, the skater kids, were listening to, as well as the hip-hop or whatnot. So this was this burgeoning explosion of attitude, fast music, just in your face, and we just knew as soon as our parents heard it, they hated it, which made us love it even more. Nothing is better than listening to something that scares the hell out of adults."
metalinjection

Watch Corey Taylor Play SLIPKNOT's "Wait And Bleed" With His Solo Band

Corey Taylor and his solo band treated a crowd at the Fargo Brewing Company in Fargo, ND to a very special cover of Slipknot's "Wait And Bleed". It's certainly weird to watch Taylor do a Slipknot song without the Slipknot stage production, but of course he nailed it anyway. As...
metalinsider.net

M Shawn Crahan of Slipknot will continue to wear a mask in public beyond pandemic

M. Shawn Crahan, percussionist and musical director of the legendary Slipknot has declared that he will be wearing a mask in public well after the pandemic is behind us. In an interview with Forbes, Crahan spoke about the recording atmosphere in the studio while recording the new Slipknot album. In it he said,
arcamax.com

Corey Taylor 'doing well' after coming down with COVID-19

Corey Taylor's wife, Alicia, says the rocker is "doing well" after testing positive for COVID-19. The Slipknot frontman announced on Friday (20.08.21) that he was forced to cancel his appearance at the Astronomicon convention in Michigan at the weekend after coming down with the respiratory virus. The 47-year-old rocker admitted...
Posted by
MIX 92-5

Corey Taylor ‘Doing Well’ With COVID Recovery, Says Wife Alicia

Slipknot's Corey Taylor revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 late last week and in an update on Twitter, the singer's wife and Cherry Bombs dancer, Alicia, informed fans that he was "doing well" as he focuses on recovering and getting back to the stage once it is safe and he is able to do so.
Public HealthantiMUSIC

Corey Taylor 'Out Of The Woods' In Covid-19 Battle

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor says in a new social media post that he is "out of the woods" in his recovery after testing positive for Covid-19. Taylor revealed last week that he was very sick and had tested positive for the virus. He has now shared a video update with fans. He said, "Hey, everbody, just wanted to give you an update. First of all I hope everybody's well out there.
Posted by
Syracuse.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer leaks; Slipknot singer ‘very sick’ with Covid; more: Buzz

If your Spidey Sense is tingling, it’s because a trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” reportedly leaked on social media over the weekend. The clip is very low-res, but has apparently confirmed rumors about past Spider-Man characters (Alfred Molina as Doc Ock! Jamie Foxx as Electro!) making appearances in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Disney and Marvel have been scrubbing the trailer from the internet, while Tom Holland is hinting that the official “Spider-Man 3″ trailer will come out soon: “You ain’t ready,” he wrote on Instagram. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” also starring Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Stranger), Marisa Tomei, and J.K. Simmons, is scheduled to swing into theaters Dec. 17.
Iowa StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Slipknot’s ‘Iowa’

Everyone knows that Slipknot's second effort Iowa was the furthest thing from a "sophomore slump." After breaking into the scene with their debut album in 1999, a tsunami of pressure was coming for the band as they got back into the studio to work on their next release. They were now superstars, and it happened quickly and unexpectedly.
Washington Times

Limp Bizkit cancels ‘Post Pandemic’ tour over COVID-19 safety concerns

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst said his rock band canceled the rest of its U.S. tour dates because it became apparent that fans would not be safe attending at this point in the coronavirus pandemic. The “Break Stuff” and “Nookie” singer explained his group’s recent decision to abruptly call off...

Comments / 0

Community Policy