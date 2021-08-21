Saturday’s Air Quality Report

The Monument Fire, McFarland Fire, River Complex, McCash and Antelope Fire remain active. USFS Air Resource Advisors on the fires indicate the winds will continue out of the west northwest today, but much of the smoke will continue to be sheltered in areas near the fire, with those communities getting little relief. Areas closer to the coast will see better conditions especially in the morning as the marine influence will push clean air into these communities, though expect smoke late morning through the early afternoon once the marine layer breaks down and smoke mixes down to the surface.