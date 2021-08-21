Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

EWF – 18 August 2021 – Results

By Steve Bryant
socaluncensored.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmpire Wrestling Federation held an event in Riverside on August 18, and Friar Juan Roman defeated SoCal Crazy in the main event. Click for full results. CJ Thunder over Travis From Space 68. Erick Red over Alan Breeze. Vito Fratelli over Wicked Wickett. Nick Lash over Trailer King in round...

socaluncensored.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ewf#Socal Crazy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEsocaluncensored.com

FMLL – 15 August 2021 – Results

Vito Fratelli, Acero Dorado and Tiffany defeated Hijo Del Impostor, Superboy Jr. and La Chaparita in the main event of FMLL’s August 15 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results. FMLL. August 15, 2021. Don Quijote Salon. Los Angeles, CA. Erick Red over CJ Thunder. Romeo Cruz & Nick...
WWEsocaluncensored.com

NJPW Strong – 16 August 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held tapings for upcoming episodes of Strong on August 16 in Long Beach. Click for spoilers for future episodes of NJPW Strong. Tomohiro Ishii over Alex Coughlin. Chris Dickinson over Royce Isaacs. Hikuleo over Juice Robinson in a tables match. Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura over...
WWEsocaluncensored.com

NJPW Resurgence – 14 August 2021 – Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Resurgence was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 14, the first pro-wrestling event there since 1996’s World Wrestling Peace Festival. In the main event Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Lance Archer to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Click for full results. New Japan...
WWEsocaluncensored.com

Baja Stars USA – 21 August 2021 – Results

Ren Narita defeated The DKC in the main event of Baja Stars USA’s August 21 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results. Eddie Islas pinned Incendio Calavera. Huracan defeated Commando II by submission. Blac Mamba, Rasta Lion, and Commando I defeated Nightmare Azteca, Inframundo, and Vulcan in 2...
WWEsocaluncensored.com

WCWC – 22 August 2021 – Results

Gatson and SoCal Crazy defeated The Ajency in a three-on-two match in the main event of WCWC’s August 22 event in Hemet, CA. Click for full results. Manny Mars defeated Romero Cruz with a Frogsplash. Snypes defeated Hellman Rosecrown with a low blow into a DDT. Team High Risk (Andrews...
WWEsocaluncensored.com

LLA – 22 August 2021 – Results

Warhog defeated Black Metal to win the LLA Heavyweight Championship in the main event of LLA’s August 22 event. Click for full results. Guyvar over Super Gabacho. Volcan over Mr. California. Jaguar de Oro and Maligno vs Hades and Faviano double DQ. Malice and Friar Juan Román(w/Jack Fancy) over Kayam...
WWEsocaluncensored.com

LLI – 22 August 2021 – Results

Oro Jr. and Ave Dragon defeated Krazy Chaoz and Acero Dorado in the main event of LLI’s August 22 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results. Drew Masters over Starlos. Robby Phoenix over Rayo De Plata. Principe Indu & Biagio Crescenzo over HD Acero Dorado & Barrio Boy. Hijo...
UFCMMAmania.com

Scratched! UFC Vegas 35 loses four fights in 24 hours

The UFC Vegas 35 fight card just took a major hit. Former women’s bantamweight title challenger Sara McMann has re-injured herself and withdrawn from her Ketlen Vieira bout. Though no specific details were given, the Olympian told her social media followers she’s hoping for a “quick healing process.”. Aliaskhab Khizriev...
Combat Sportsmymmanews.com

SlapFIGHT Championship – TITANS CLASH – Watch here

TITANS CLASH on August 27 when SlapFIGHT Championship premiers on FITE, with the first ever American Slap Fighting Pay-per-view, featuring the most anticipated matchup in the history of the sport;. Undisputed SlapFIGHT Light Heavyweight Champion ‘Wolverine,’ faces Undisputed SlapFIGHT Heavyweight Champion ‘Darius the Destroyer’ for the Heavyweight Title. Also featuring...
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Speedway Results – August 21st

JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – The 2021 racing season continued on Saturday night at the Jamestown Speedway with a very special event. The Jamestown Speedway hosted the 3rd Annual Jeff Carpenter Memorial Race for the Wissota Midwest Modifieds and Wissota Street Stocks and it was also Ladies Night and Back to School Night at the Speedway. There were a total of 41 Wissota Midwest Modifieds in attendance and we have to thank Tony Smith, Randy Klein, the Carpenter Family, friends, supporters, devoted sponsors, and more for helping to host the Carpenter Memorial on Saturday and raise over $10,000 for the purse! The racing action was hot and heavy throughout the night and the track was in beautiful condition. We also have to send out a huge thanks to RE/MAX Now and Mix 93.3FM for sponsoring the racing action and providing numerous prizes to our lady and junior race fans.
Combat Sports411mania.com

Four Matches Announced For NJPW Strong Autumn Attack Tapings

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four matches for the upcoming NJPW Strong Autumn Attack tapings on September 25 and 26. They include:. * Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer vs. Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs. * Lio Rush vs. Taiji Ishimori. NIGHT ONE: Fredericks vs Ospreay! Suzuki vs Rosser!. September...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 35 Preview: Elite strikers collide in featherweight main event

If there was ever a mixed bag of fights on a card, UFC Vegas 35 is a prime example. It’s hard to find a Fight Night main event that can produce more anticipated excitement than Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Plus, Kevin Lee’s return from a long injury layoff comes with a high level of intrigue as he does so a weight class up against a Daniel Rodriguez who is looking for a signature win. However, it also features six fighters making their UFC debuts. Some of the debuting fighters appear to have the tools to develop into long-term mainstays, but are they ready for the UFC?
Combat Sportschatsports.com

LFA 114 Weigh-in Results: Two Title Fights Official

The Legacy Fighting Alliance is back for its only card in August and all 14 fighters made weight for LFA 114, which is headlined by two title bouts. The main event features a featherweight title bout that will see Bruno Souza and Javier Garcia battling for the vacant belt. Souza (9-1) has been perfect since dropping his first professional fight and most recently picked up a split decision over Elijah Johns. Meanwhile, Garcia (7-3) has won three straight and submitted Timothy Teves in his last outing.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 35 betting odds: Giga Chikadze falls to underdog against Edson Barboza

It’s fight day for UFC Vegas 35, which is happening tonight from the company’s familiar APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. We’ve got quite the banger of a main event here! Longtime ranked striking ace, Edson Barboza, is scheduled to scrap for 25-minutes with surging standup aficionado, Giga Chikadze. Bloody Elbow is here to provide the betting odds for this dream matchup of top-10 featherweights, as well as the lines for the rest of this card’s contests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy