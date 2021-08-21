Cancel
High Point, NC

Nelda Rains (Kimrey) Owsiak

High Point Enterprise
 7 days ago

HIGH POINT — Nelda Rains Owsiak died on August 11, 2021 from complications of multiple myeloma. She was 69. Nelda was born in High Point, North Carolina, to Lillian and Claude Kimrey, and spent her early childhood on the family farm. After receiving a B.A. in Education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1974, she moved to Washington, DC. and married her husband Robert Owsiak in 1985. Nelda devoted her professional life to public education and excellence in the teaching profession. She obtained an M.Ed. in the Social Foundations of Education from the University of Virginia in 1979 and completed her Ed.D. in Education Administration and Policy Studies at The George Washington University in 2008. After 2006, when Robert began work as in-house legal counsel to a satellite company in the Netherlands, Nelda divided her time between The Hague, Washington, and Eugene. In 2016, the couple retired and settled permanently in Oregon after Nelda’s cancer treatments had been completed.

