HIGH POINT — Keith Allen Kildow passed away August 14, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Ohio to Herman and Mary Kildow. He is survived by Michele Kildow, his wife of 42 years who resides in High Point NC and Gary Kildow, his brother who resides in Troy, OH. He is also survived by his two sons, Allen Kildow, of Walkerton, IN and Steve Kildow of Elkhart IN and by his two daughters, DeAnna Kildow Farrand of Elkhart, IN and Denise Kildow Bevins of Avalon, Ohio.