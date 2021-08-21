Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

Keith Allen Kildow

High Point Enterprise
 7 days ago

HIGH POINT — Keith Allen Kildow passed away August 14, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Ohio to Herman and Mary Kildow. He is survived by Michele Kildow, his wife of 42 years who resides in High Point NC and Gary Kildow, his brother who resides in Troy, OH. He is also survived by his two sons, Allen Kildow, of Walkerton, IN and Steve Kildow of Elkhart IN and by his two daughters, DeAnna Kildow Farrand of Elkhart, IN and Denise Kildow Bevins of Avalon, Ohio.

www.hpenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
State
Ohio State
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keith Allen#Army National Guard#Air National Guard#Walkerton#Marines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy