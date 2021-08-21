Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Twitter reacts to Justin Fields helmet-to-helmet hit

By Alyssa Barbieri
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDz0K_0bZ08dNY00

There’s been a ton of excitement for Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who saw playing time in the second half of Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills.

But there was a scary moment in the fourth quarter when Fields took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit from Bills linebacker Andre Smith, which knocked Fields’ helmet off as he flew to the turf. Smith was flagged for roughing the passer.

One play later, rookie running back Khalil Herbert ran for a 13-yard touchdown.

As you can imagine, Bears fans’ hearts stopped for a good five seconds before Fields popped up and walked it off.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Harris
Person
Paige
Person
Ryan
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Dubs4o8#Verydumbfren#Faizanqurashi#Austbend#Bryonlear#Mharrisonair#Parlayprince 24#Kellzncali#Krusesports#Nbcsbears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Justin Fields’s first half making Matt Nagy look dumb

Justin Fields is starting the final preseason game today for the Bears. He looks in command and has once again shown why he deserves to start the regular season. Former Ohio State superstar Justin Fields started the final preseason game for the Chicago Bears today. He’s trying to put out one more great performance before the regular season starts. He wants to show that he should be the starting quarterback over Andy Dalton.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has A Blunt Message For The Bears

Andy Dalton might feel strongly that he should be the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback, but Dez Bryant appears to disagree. Earlier today, Dalton said that while rookie Justin Fields is primed for a strong career, right now is the veteran’s time to hold down the starting role. “Do I want...
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance & Mac Jones After 2 Preseason Games

NFL Daily brings you our preseason rookie quarterback rankings, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. Where will the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields rank? After the first two games of the NFL preseason we’ve finally seen these rookie quarterbacks in action with their new teams. So far Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have impressed with the Bears and Jets in the first two weeks rejuvenating their fan bases. Mac Jones has been consistent as Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence have had up and down games.
NFLUSA Today

Bills' Andre Smith apologizes for hit on Bears QB Justin Fields

Chicago, Andre Smith is sorry. In the Buffalo Bills’ preseason contest against the Chicago Bears, depth linebacker Andre Smith had another productive outing. He led the Bills in tackles, but one moment stood out and it wasn’t exactly a pretty play. Bears quarterback Justin Fields notably does not tighten the...
NFLchicitysports.com

Is this the reason why the Denver Broncos passed up on QB Justin Fields?

It was a little shocking when former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft as the team traded up to land him. Not that Bears fans would complain but going into draft night, there were a few teams ahead of them that needed a quarterback.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLESPN

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields wows with touchdown throw in final preseason game

The Chicago Bears have already decided on their starter at quarterback for the season opener, but Justin Fields isn't going anywhere. Bears coach Matt Nagy said this week that veteran Andy Dalton will start Week 1 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. That comes despite an impressive preseason from Fields, the rookie first-round draft pick from Ohio State.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield stands up for...Andy Dalton?

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t shy about expressing his opinions. That’s one of the things Cleveland fans generally like about No. 6. His teammates certainly appreciate it, and what Mayfield stated about another team’s quarterback situation demonstrates why players gravitate to Mayfield. Mayfield took up in defense of Bears quarterback...
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Justin Fields: Too good to be Tru

For a rookie quarterback making his NFL preseason debut, the performance might have exceeded expectations. “We always evaluate this thing without context,” NFL analyst Mark Schlereth said. “I don’t know what play was called. I don’t know what the progression of the route was, a lot of times. I mean, you can’t see it from TV copy. But here’s what you can see: You can see great poise. You can see a guy who was in control. You can see a guy that — even when they had these half-field reads and they ran a lot of boot-keeps and those things — man, he understood the progression. He understood where he was supposed to go with the football, and then he got from No. 1 to No. 2 and he made accurate throws.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Justin Fields Threw An Absurd Touchdown Pass Tonight

Justin Fields was known for his impressive combination of accuracy and athleticism at Ohio State. Both were on display during an incredible touchdown pass during tonight’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Down 10-7 with less than a minute left in the first half of tonight’s preseason finale, Fields took...
NFLon3.com

Matt Nagy reacts to Justin Fields first preseason performance

Chiacago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields gave his head coach Matt Nagy a lot to think about this evening and the coming weeks. Fields dazzled in his NFL debut Saturday night, throwing for 142 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 33 yards and a touchdown as well. Matt...
NFLEleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields Accounts for 175 Total Yards, Two Touchdowns in NFL Preseason Debut with Chicago Bears

Justin Fields started slow but finished strong in his NFL preseason debut with the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The former Ohio State quarterback accounted for 175 total yards and two touchdowns – one passing, one rushing – during his first game action in a Bears uniform, giving fans in Chicago their first glimpse of the dual-threat playmaking ability Fields brought to the Buckeyes for the past two years.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton’s Message To Justin Fields

On Wednesday afternoon, Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton made headlines with a comment about the team’s quarterback battle. Dalton made it clear he wants rookie quarterback Justin Fields to succeed. However, the veteran quarterback also made it abundantly clear that right now is his time – not Justin Fields’. “Do...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Matt Nagy reacts to Justin Fields’ impressive Bears debut

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was the star of the show in his team’s 20-13 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins. Although Fields opened up the game on a sluggish note, he showed glimpses of his promising potential as the game went on, which included anchoring a pair of touchdown drives. Overall, Fields notched one key showing against Miami as he finished 14-20 to go along with 142 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.
NFLallfans.co

Justin Fields is fine after that vicious looking hit

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields took a scary looking hit against the Buffalo Bills that sent his helmet and headband flying, but he’s fine. “It didn’t really hurt, to be honest with you,” Fields said at his post game presser. “I think the one thing that hurt was my helmet coming off and hitting me in the eye. But the actual hit, it wasn’t that crazy.” Fields had to have a small cut closed up, but that’s the only injury he suffered after getting blasted by Bills linebacker Andre Smith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy