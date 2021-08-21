Twitter reacts to Justin Fields helmet-to-helmet hit

There’s been a ton of excitement for Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who saw playing time in the second half of Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills.

But there was a scary moment in the fourth quarter when Fields took a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit from Bills linebacker Andre Smith, which knocked Fields’ helmet off as he flew to the turf. Smith was flagged for roughing the passer.

One play later, rookie running back Khalil Herbert ran for a 13-yard touchdown.

As you can imagine, Bears fans’ hearts stopped for a good five seconds before Fields popped up and walked it off.