There are several Pokémon in Pokémon Go that have unique forms. These forms typically don’t differ too much in stats, but they do come with unique movesets. Players must consider these movesets because they can make a Pokémon a standout option. When it comes to Galarian Darmanitan, it’s a heavy attacker with very little defense, so you want to make sure it has the best attacks available. This guide details the best moveset for Galarian Darmanitan in Pokémon Go.