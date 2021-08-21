Cancel
High Point, NC

James Denton Peters

High Point Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT — Mr. James Denton Peters (Jim), 80, transitioned from his earthly life on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at The Shannon Gray Nursing and Rehab Center. Born on October 15, 1940 in Lenoir City, TN to the late Denton and Inez Peters. He was preceded in death by wife Helen Gregory Peters, mother to their two children, Carol and Scott. He attended High Point High School where he played football. He served in the US Army from 1959 to 1962. Jim went on to become a life insurance salesman in the High Point area until his retirement.

