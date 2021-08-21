Rockers win eighth in row

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Rockers defeated the Legends 4-3 on Friday and extended their franchise-record winning streak to eight games.

With the score tied 2-2 in the sixth, J.R. DiSarcina laced a single that brought home Staurt Levy and Jay Gonzalez with the go-ahead runs. Lexington scored one in the ninth off Kyle Halbohn, who then settled down and retired the side on a groundout, a strikeout and bouncer back to the mound.

The Rockers, who swept a three-game series against Lexington in High Point earlier in the week, improved to 41-34 overall and remained tied with Gastonia for the second-half lead in the South Division. Lexington dropped to 37-35.

Winning pitcher Tommy Lawrence went eight innings in improving to 8-2. He gave up two runs and six hits but struck out eight. Halbohn recorded his seventh save.