Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Rockers win eighth in row

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 7 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Rockers defeated the Legends 4-3 on Friday and extended their franchise-record winning streak to eight games.

With the score tied 2-2 in the sixth, J.R. DiSarcina laced a single that brought home Staurt Levy and Jay Gonzalez with the go-ahead runs. Lexington scored one in the ninth off Kyle Halbohn, who then settled down and retired the side on a groundout, a strikeout and bouncer back to the mound.

The Rockers, who swept a three-game series against Lexington in High Point earlier in the week, improved to 41-34 overall and remained tied with Gastonia for the second-half lead in the South Division. Lexington dropped to 37-35.

Winning pitcher Tommy Lawrence went eight innings in improving to 8-2. He gave up two runs and six hits but struck out eight. Halbohn recorded his seventh save.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
223
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lawrence
Person
Jay Gonzalez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockers#High Point#The South Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Ducks ground Rockers, 9-3

HIGH POINT — In a game in which both teams went to the bullpen frequently, Long Island did it better and defeated the Rockers 9-3 on Saturday at Truist Point stadium. Losing for just the third time in 15 games, High Point fell to 14-8 in the Atlantic League second half as its South Division lead shrak to one game over Gastonia. Long Island, which is in last place in the North Division second half at 8-13, improved to 44-36 overall and moved into a virtual tie with the 45-37 Rockers for the best record in the league.

Comments / 0

Community Policy