Enecuum (ENQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $432,884.00

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0901 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $432,884.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.