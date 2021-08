The department of the IRS has already generated over 169 million stimulus check payments. This was in the third batch of the payments. And they generated a total of 2.3 million financial aid payments in the month of July. The total amount of the payment was 1,400 USD per head. However, a number of senators belonging to the Democratic party submitted their letter demanding for the recurring stimulus checks to be provided to the people of the country. The letter was sent on the 30th of March. The lawmakers made the argument that the last batch of the relief aid payments that was provided failed to provide enough monetary support to the people.