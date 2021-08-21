Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel already injured?? Here we go again!

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jesse Morse breaks down the Deebo Samuel injury. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is banged up already. How bad is hte injury?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nfl Draft#Here We Go Again#American Football#Wr#Nfl Draft Diamonds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 Fantasy Football Busts At Wide Receiver In 2021

The NFL season is right around the corner which means it’s time to evaluate the fantasy football wide receiver busts for 2021. There are a plethora of receivers available this season that could be great plays this year, so avoiding any potential busts should be a top priority. When it...
NFLSporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trey Sermon, Deebo Samuel ahead of 2021 fantasy drafts

As another week of the preseason has come and gone, more injuries are rolling in. This week's game victims are the Chiefs' RB duo of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams. Significant practice casualties include Deebo Samuel and Trey Sermon, but Samuel was able to suit up for the Week 2 preseason game. As always, all players in the injury cycle are worth monitoring ahead of 2021 fantasy drafts, as rankings, sleeper lists, and cheat sheets need to be constantly adjusted this time of year.
NFLYardbarker

Deebo Samuel Leaves Practice with an Injury

COSTA MESA -- Here's who stood out during the second joint practice between the 49ers and the Chargers. I'm starting with the not so good today, because it's news. And keep in mind, I didn't see much of the defense again today. It played on a far field. THE NOT...
NFLsacramentosun.com

Niners WR Deebo Samuel sidelined with tight glute

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel left Friday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers early because of tightness in his gluteal muscle, according to multiple reports. Samuel suffered the injury during the early portion of practice, was treated on the field by the team's training staff and further...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers WR Deebo Samuel to have MRI after exiting practice early

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. 49ers WR Deebo Samuel left Friday's practice with an injury. He'll have an MRI on a tight gluteal muscle per Kyle Shanahan. More San Francisco 49ers News. Deebo Samuel dealing with...
NFLallfans.co

49ers’ Deebo Samuel avoids serious injury; Sermon, Jennings sidelined

INGLEWOOD – Deebo Samuel avoided another serious lower-body injury. On Sunday, two days after the 49ers wide receiver exited practice early because of gluteus issue that required an MRI, he is expected to play in the second preseason game against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Samuel fell hard on his backside Friday while trying to catch a long pass that was broken up in a joint practice against the Chargers and exited shortly thereafter.
NFLCBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Suits up Sunday

Samuel (glute) started and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 15-10 preseason win over the Chargers. Samuel was dealing with glute tightness following Friday's joint practice with these same Chargers, but his prompt return to the field should alleviate any concern regarding the injury. Health should be the main focus for the 25-year-old after suffering through multiple lower-body injuries that diminished his 2020 campaign. Expect Samuel to get one more appearance this preseason when the 49ers take on their regional rival in the Raiders on Sunday.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.

Comments / 0

Community Policy