StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeCubeCoin has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.