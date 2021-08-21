Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeCubeCoin has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trading#Scc#Busd#Btc#Matic#Theta#Aave#Ftt#Cryptocompare#Exchange#Stockchain Coin#Stockchain#Gdax#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

Comments / 0

Community Policy