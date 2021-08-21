Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Hollywood's Go-To Specialists for "Natural Results," From Lips to Body Contouring

By Elycia Rubin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
Lips

Selecting the right injector is paramount if one wants to avoid the dreaded duck look, where the upper lip appears overly projected. “Natural results are achieved by respecting anatomy,” says Dr. Steven Harris, who regularly corrects overfilled lips. “Subtlety and balance are key.” Three L.A. professionals known for their skillful touch are dermatologist Dr. Janet Vafaie ( losangeles-dermatologist.com ); Melissa Haloossim, nurse practitioner of Skin Thesis ( skinthesisinc.com ); and Pawnta Abrahimi, RN of Beverly Hills’ SkinSpirit ( skinspirit.com ). Kylie Jenner, who had some of her lip filler removed in the past, is now Abrahimi’s client.

Facial Restoration

When seeking a full-face transformation, a surgical face-lift is known to deliver dramatic, long-lasting results. Downtime and anesthesia are usually required, although Dr. Ben Talei ( beverlyhillscenter.com ) often performs his revolutionary AuraLyft on patients while they’re awake (should they choose) by using a series of local nerve blocks. “The procedure takes two hours, and recovery time is much more rapid,” he says. Industry execs also frequent Dr. Marc Mani ( marcmani.com ) for his minimally invasive Scarless Lift that results in less swelling. Liquid face-lifts, performed by dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban ( avamd.com ), involve strategically placed injectable fillers and bio-stimulators that help give a more lifted, smoother appearance to the face without cutting into the skin.

Injections

Avoiding an “alien face” means seeking out a practitioner with a highly artistic, conservative hand who also uses solid diagnostics.

Lisa Goodman, physician’s assistant and owner of GoodSkin ( goodskinclinics.com ); Jennifer Hollander, nurse practitioner at Aura Spa Beverly Hills Center ( auraspahealingcenter.com ); and dermatologist Dr. Rebecca Fitzgerald ( rebeccafitzgeraldmd.com ) are frequently sought after for their deft, natural touch.

Hair Restoration

Many leading men are sporting much fuller, plush heads, thanks to advanced hair transplant techniques. Dr. Craig Ziering ( zieringmedical.com ) and Dr. Gary Perrault ( lahairmd.com ) are Hollywood’s go-tos for both men and women. They even perform eyebrow transplants for those desperately seeking bodacious brows. And Beverly Hills- and San Diego-based dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio ( mbeautyclinic.com ) is in high demand for her nonsurgical regenerative treatment using Platelet Rich Plasma. “This is best for early stages of hair loss when the hair follicles are still present,” she says.

Body Contouring

Slipping into that sleek red carpet number or showing off washboard abs is easier than ever with the latest body contouring technologies, including BodyTite by InMode, performed by industry favorites Dr. Dale Prokupek of ABS Beverly Hills ( absbeverlyhills.com ) and plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour ( beverlyhillsplasticsurgerygroup.com ). “These treatments are minimally invasive (no cutting involved) with just a bit of discomfort and are designed to eliminate fat, lift and tighten utilizing radio-frequency,” says Prokupek. Expect 45 minutes per area; results can be seen within a week. Many executives also head south to Manhattan Beach to see dermatologist Dr. Glynis Ablon ( abloninstitute.com ) for CoolTone. Using Magnetic Muscle Stimulation (MMS), it tones and firms the stomach, thighs and buttocks.

Nonsurgical Rhinoplasty (aka Liquid Nose Job)

For those who’ve dreamed of a more refined nose but have zero desire to go under the knife, nonsurgical rhinoplasty or a “liquid nose job” is a highly tempting alternative. Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Kay Durairaj ( beautybydrkay.com ) is revered for delivering astonishing results that she frequently shares on Instagram. “Ideal candidates are able to hide a nasal hump, straighten a crooked area and lift a drooping tip using Restylane Lyft,” she says.

Durairaj does 90 percent of the procedure during the first appointment, with a one-month follow-up. Facial cosmetic surgeons Dr. Alexander Rivkin ( westsideaesthetics.com ) and Dr. Robert Kotler ( robertkotlermd.com ) also cater to many Hollywood names who want to tweak their beaks.

Cosmetic Dentistry/Porcelain Veneers

Megawatt smiles are a necessity in Hollywood, and the offices of three cosmetic dentists are meccas for customized veneers. Dr. Michael Apa ( apaaesthetic.com ), whose clients include Uma Thurman and Chloë Sevigny, has his own on-site, state-of-the-art lab with ceramicist artisans for a next-level “cosmetic smile lift.” Angela Bassett, Hailey Bieber and scores of other stars flock to “perfectionist” Dr. Victoria Veytsman ( veytsmandds.com ), and Dr. Matt Nejad ( beverlyhillsladentist.com ) is another industry darling.

Anti-Aging Laser Treatments

Many of today’s advanced cosmetic lasers do it all — from smoothing wrinkles and eliminating sun damage to tightening the skin and shrinking pores with little to no downtime. Those seeking a flawless visage head to dermatologic surgeon Dr. Jason Emer ( jasonemermd.com ) for his MOXI and BroadBand Light with High Energy Rapid Output treatment. “When paired, these advanced skin treatments deliver dramatic tonal and textural improvements to the face using a gentle nonablative laser,” he says. Industry execs also frequent the offices of plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian ( nazarianplasticsurgery.com ) and Dr. Nancy Samolitis ( facileskin.com ) for youth-inducing laser procedures.

Minimally Invasive Facial Toning and Rejuvenation

A plump, dewy, luminous complexion can also be easily achieved with a visit to an aesthetician for micro-needling (which treats pigmentation and fine lines) and radio frequency tightening, coupled with a relaxing facial. Gina Marí ( ginamari.com ), Cynthia Franco ( cynmarietherapy.com ) and Kát Rudu ( katrudu.com ) all deliver stunning results.

For this story, THR surveyed board- certified peers and industry executives to identify specialists who have Hollywood clientele and the highest professional standards.

This story first appeared in the Aug. 18 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

