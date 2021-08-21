Cameron Smith misses putt for 59, ends up shooting course-record 60 at Liberty National

There are a number of ways Tony Finau's run of 143 consecutive tournaments since his last victory could have ended, but few would have been as meaningful as how he won The Northern Trust on Monday at Liberty National Golf Club. Finau took down one of the best PGA Tour fields in the last decade and held off the hottest player in the world -- who also happens to be the No. 1 player in the world -- in the process. And he did it all in a playoff.