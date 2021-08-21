Cancel
Cameron Smith misses putt for 59, ends up shooting course-record 60 at Liberty National

By Daniel Rapaport
Golf Digest
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERSEY CITY, N.J. — The quality of golf required to sniff 59 on a PGA Tour layout is hard to describe. You must drive it on a string, control your distance perfectly, get hot with the putter. So, so many good shots. And yet, when you really have a chance to shoot—all together now—golf’s magic number, all anyone seems to remember is the last time your club struck the ball. Remember Phil Mickelson, in Phoenix? The horseshoe lip-out that denied him membership in the sub-60 club? Do you recall a single other shot he hit that day?

