Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill HAMSTRING INJURY?? How bad was the injury?

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jesse Morse breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill missing tonight’s preseason game with a hamstring injury. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Hamstring Injury#American Football#Nfl Draft Diamonds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football 2021: Changes in ADP, mock draft tracker, offseason updates on Chiefs receiver

Tyreek Hill was already viewed as a locked-in WR1 heading into drafts last August, but he solidified himself as possibly the WR1 overall heading into 2021 drafts. Of course, that is at least in part contingent on Aaron Rodgers' situation in Green Bay -- and how it impacts Davante Adams. Still, with arguably the most explosive traits of any receiver in the NFL, arguably the most gifted deep ball passer in the NFL, and Travis Kelce to draw coverage, Hill is one of the best assets at the position.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Steelers who have been utter disappointments this preseason

There is still one preseason game left to go, but these three Pittsburgh Steelers have been utterly disappointing in the 2021 NFL preseason. It’s hard to be too disappointed with what we have seen from the Pittsburgh Steelers so far during the 2021 NFL preseason. The offense has improved drastically since the Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, and most of the starters have looked very good over the past few weeks.
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Eagles trade for Jaguars’ Gardner Minshew, cut Nick Mullens

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022. ESPN reported the pick will become a fifth-rounder should Minshew take 50 percent of the snaps in at least three games for Philadelphia. The move comes just...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?

Comments / 1

Community Policy