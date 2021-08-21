Cancel
Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53.57 Million

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003627 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $459.36 million and $53.57 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Community Policy