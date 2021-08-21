Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Suffers CONCERNING Ankle Sprain??

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Jesse Morse breaks down a CONCERNING ankle sprain suffered by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire in tonight’s preseason game. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Sprain#Chiefs#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Preseason#Nfl Draft Diamonds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mac Jones, Jalen Reagor training camp updates

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Another week brings us another set of data points from training camps....
NFLNFL Analysis Network

2021 NFL projections for Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

With the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. There wasn’t a much better landing spot for a rookie running back in the NFL, as the Chiefs are one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL with plenty of opportunities to produce. Fantasy Football players were immediately all over him.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Offers Injury Update For Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left Friday night’s preseason game early with an ankle injury. Fortunately, it sounds like his injury isn’t that severe. During last night’s press conference, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t seem very worried about Edwards-Helaire’s status moving forward. “Clyde hurt his right ankle...
NFLNew York Post

Don’t let Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire slip too far in fantasy drafts

The fantasy football community can be unforgiving. A player wrongs them just once, and that player spends the entire offseason sliding down draft boards, being blamed for costing fantasy managers a championship the previous year. Reasons for failure are irrelevant. Fantasy owners don’t want excuses, they want results. But those who truly understand the X’s and O’s of football know better and, as savvy fantasy owners, are ready to pounce on top players at discounted prices.
NFLfantasypros.com

Fantasy Football News Desk Roundup: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Corey Davis, CeeDee Lamb (2021 Fantasy Football)

Another weekend of NFL preseason games is in the books, which means it’s time for fantasy players to react! Okay, yes, it’s important not to overreact, but as the fantasy industry grows sharper we’re becoming better at identifying the types of things worth factoring in to our pre-draft analysis. That’s what this weekly article series is all about — helping to teach fantasy managers how to more efficiently read the NFL news cycle.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors On Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton, Marcus Mariota + Sign Richard Sherman? | Q&A

Chicago Bears trade rumors pick up as the NFL regular season gets closer and they include RB Tarik Cohen, Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota. This Bears mailbag is brought to you by Magic Spoon! Magic Spoon cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears Could the Bears sign Richard Sherman given their need at cornerback? Get the latest injury update on Teven Jenkins and when Harrison Graham believes he may return to the field. Will Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney form one of the best Bears WR duos in franchise history?

Comments / 0

Community Policy