Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Two people trapped under giant boulders in Cornwall

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuh5F_0bZ06t2g00
Cornwall Air Ambulance assisted in the rescue operations of the two individuals trapped under the boulders (Cornwall Air Ambulance/ Twitter)

Two large granite boulders have fallen on top of two people in West Cornwall’s Penzance, a historic port in southwest England.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Saturday afternoon after they received a call from ambulance teams about two people trapped under boulders.

It is believed that the two individuals have now been rescued and handed over to West Country Ambulance. Cornwall Air Ambulance also attended the rescue operations

However, exact nature of the injuries of the two victims remain unknown.

The Independent approached Devon and Cornwall Police, Cornwall Air ambulance and West Country Ambulance for more information.

“Critical control received a call from ambulance requesting our attendance to assist their crews in removing large granite boulders that had fallen on top of two persons,” a statement from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service read.

“Crews from St Just, Tolvaddon, Penzance supported by a flexi duty officer attended. Crews used crash rescue and specialist lifting equipment to release the persons.”

“Once released the persons were handed over to West Country Ambulance. This is all the information we have at this time.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

225K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifting Equipment#Accident#Uk#Cornwall Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
BBC

Wolverhampton dog attack: Boy, four, treated in hospital

A four-year-old boy is receiving hospital treatment after he was bitten by a dog, police said. The child was attacked shortly before midday on Kenmare Way in Wolverhampton. Sgt Robert Pritchard, from West Midlands Police, said the boy's injuries are not thought to be life-changing, however "he must have been very frightened".
AnimalsInternational Business Times

Woman Bitten By Pet Dog Multiple Times While Protecting Child From Canine

A woman suffered life-changing injuries while protecting a child from a dog attack in England on Sunday. Another woman, who was helping her, suffered minor injuries after the pet dog attacked her. The child was with the two women at a home in Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough, when the incident happened...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

‘Crucified’ badger found nailed by its feet to a tree

Police have launched an investigation after a badger was found dead and nailed by its feet to a tree. The body of the animal, which is a protected species under the Protection of Badger Act 1992, was discovered several metres up a tree in the Nant Glyn area of Denbigh, Wales on Wednesday morning.
Animalswfuv.org

A Cat Led A Rescue Team To An 83-Year-Old Woman Who Had...

Thanks to one frantic feline, an 83-year-old womani in Cornwall, England, who had fallen down a ravine was found and rescued. Her pet, a black cat named Piran, had meowed relentlessly at the point where she'd fallen, leading a neighbor who had been helping search crews right to her. Now,...
AnimalsBBC

Owner's devastation after four horses die in crash

A top eventer has spoken of his devastation after four horses died when the vehicle carrying them was struck by a lorry on the A9 near Perth. Nick Gauntlett was heading to the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials at the time of the crash at about 14:45 on Tuesday.
AccidentsPosted by
IBTimes

Crocodile Bites Man Taking Bath In River, Drags Victim Inside Water; Body Not Found

A man taking a bath in a river in India was attacked by a crocodile Friday, the police said Saturday. The incident took place in the eastern state of Odisha. Basant Parida, a cattle-rearer in Srirampur village, was grazing the animals when he went to the nearby Brahmani river to wash himself. This was when a crocodile leaped out of the water and grabbed Parida in its jaws.
AnimalsBBC

Woman seriously injured by her dog in attack

A woman who was attacked by her American bulldog has been left with life-changing injuries. Nottinghamshire Police said the dog turned on a child at a home in Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough, on Saturday evening. Two women at the property intervened and were repeatedly bitten on the face, arms and stomach...
AnimalsBBC

Cornwall rescue: Cat's meows alert rescuers to stricken owner

A pet cat helped lead rescuers to its 83-year-old owner who had fallen 70ft (21m) down a ravine in north Cornwall. Police said they were searching for the woman when a member of the public heard her cat, Piran, meowing. That led rescuers to the victim, who had fallen down...
AnimalsBBC

Ferrets abandoned under bush without food or water in Cornwall

Twelve young ferrets were found abandoned in a cage with no food or water during hot weather, a charity has said. The animals were found dumped in a cat carrier under a bush in Hayle, Cornwall, on Sunday, said the RSPCA. The charity has taken them to animal shelters and...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Derbyshire: Teenager dies after trying to ‘help friend’ in canal

A teenage boy died after becoming trapped underwater in a canal in Derbyshire.The 14-year-old, named as Logan Folger, died in hospital after being pulled out of the water near Mill Green in Staveley.Police said they were alerted to reports of a boy trapped in the Chesterfield Canal on Wednesday afternoon.Logan was helped from the water by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) before being rushed to hospital in a serious condition, where he died on Saturday.DFRS spokesperson Lee Williams described Logan’s death as “devastating”, adding: ââ"It’s yet another reminder of how dangerous open water can be due to hidden currents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy