Buffalo Bills 41, Chicago Bears 15: Rapid recap and notes

The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 preseason is about a lot more than wins and losses. The three games will give general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott and various other coaches and personnel a chance to evaluate the bottom of their deep and talented roster. Buffalo enters the season with Super Bowl expectations and few questions in terms of who is starting on both sides of the ball. The depth, however, is what needs to be evaluated as injuries could lead to these players getting on the field in 2021.