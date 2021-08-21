Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buffalo Bills 41, Chicago Bears 15: Rapid recap and notes

By Dan Lavoie
Buffalo Rumblings
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills rested almost all of their starters, and for the second straight week, their backups cleanly controlled the game against the other team’s starting lineup. This week they dominated the Chicago Bears, piling up a 34-6 halftime lead to set up the eventual 41-15 win. Pretty much everything the Bills tried was successful in this game, at least until the back of the roster rotated into the game. There are plenty of accolades to throw around.

www.buffalorumblings.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Green Bay Packers#Cb#Wr#The Bills Pr#Ot#Trubisky Webb Fromm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills release five players ahead of roster cutdown deadline

The Buffalo Bills were required to cut their roster down to 81 players by 4:00pm Tuesday afternoon. To meet that requirement, they released five players from their roster, the team has announced. The players removed were LB Tyrell Adams, OL Tyler Gauthier, TE Bug Howard, WR Lance Lenoir, and S Tariq Thompson.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills lose Beasley, Milano, Lotulelei, Davis, Klein to COVID reentry protocol

The Buffalo Bills season opener is about three weeks away, which is a good thing - because if their season were underway, the team would be left without five key players in their next game. Cole Beasley, Matt Milano, Gabriel Davis, Star Lotulelei, and A.J. Klein were all impacted by the league’s COVID-19 protocols, the result of close contact with a trainer who tested positive for coronavirus. Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News had the first reports, which were later corroborated by other members of the Buffalo Bills beat.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Takeaways: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills control Green Bay Packers

The Buffalo Bills took down the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon in the preseason finale. Before the conversation quickly moves to the looming roster projections and cuts, we wanted to get in our opinions on the game. 16 straight passes to open the game. The Bills came out with...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Takeaways from rookies’ performances versus the Bills

Chicago Bears - Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Bears lost an ugly 41-15 game to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. As the Bears begin to set their sights on their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, several rookies are trying to prove their worth in the final stages of the preseason.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills receiving trade phone call about defensive linemen

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was able to sit in on the team’s broadcast during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers. He shared an interesting tidbit about the phone calls he’s been receiving over the last week as roster cutdowns begin to loom. Beane said he’s been...
NFLchatsports.com

3 questions for the Buffalo Bills entering the game against the Bears

Aug 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. These are three questions the Buffalo Bills have entering their second preseason game. The first preseason game couldn’t have gone...
NFLnewyorkupstate.com

Buffalo Bills 53-man roster projection heading into Bears preseason game

The Buffalo Bills’ 2021 preseason is about a lot more than wins and losses. The three games will give general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott and various other coaches and personnel a chance to evaluate the bottom of their deep and talented roster. Buffalo enters the season with Super Bowl expectations and few questions in terms of who is starting on both sides of the ball. The depth, however, is what needs to be evaluated as injuries could lead to these players getting on the field in 2021.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears badly bloodied by Buffalo Bills, look to bounce back versus Tennessee

In this episode of Bear With Me, I grab my younger brother Michael Schmitz to walk through the many downs (and rare ups) of today’s preseason Bills beatdown. Throughout the show we discuss... Mitch’s victorious return to Chicago. The state of the Bears’ defensive backs. Andy Dalton’s uninspiring day at...
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: 4 observations from the preseason win over the Bears

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Reggie Gilliam (41) runs for a touchdown past Chicago Bears free safety Tashaun Gipson (38) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports. These are four observations from the Buffalo Bills 41-15 preseason win over...
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen to sit vs. Bears, Mitchell Trubisky to start

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JUNE 02: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills during OTA workouts at Highmark Stadium on June 2, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Sean McDermott announced on Thursday that Josh Allen...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Circling the Wagons: Bills/Bears recap & injury talk w/Banged Up Bills

In this episode, we talk about the Buffalo Bills vs. Chicago Bears preseason game with Kyle Trimble of BangedUpBills.com. We recap the game, give several observations from the performance as far as Mitchell Trubisky’s revenge game, Greg Rousseau and the defensive line creating pressure against the Bears first team offensive line and Andy Dalton, Dion Dawkins’s return to the field after COVID, Jake Kumerow, Isaiah McKenzie, Jacob Hollister, Andre Smith’s hit on Justin Fields, and much more! Listen now and Go Bills!
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 5 players who need a big showing vs. Bills

Saturday, the Chicago Bears have another chance to prove that they made the right call in drafting rookie quarterback Justin Fields — and several other teams made one giant mistake. Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Fields was the talk of the town as he put a fantastic debut on...
NFLBuffalo News

Five things to watch in Buffalo Bills' second preseason game against Chicago Bears

The Buffalo Bills will get a feel for their usual pregame routine this weekend. The team's second preseason game against the Chicago Bears is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Soldier Field. Even though they are now a prime-time draw, the Bills' first four regular season games are all 1 p.m. start times, and 10 of the 16 scheduled games (one time is still to be announced) are early-afternoon starts.
NFLchatsports.com

4 Buffalo Bills on the roster bubble who helped themselves vs. Bears

Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates with Buffalo Bills full back Reggie Gilliam after Singletary scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports. These are four players on the Buffalo...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for Preseason Week 2 vs. Bills

The Chicago Bears are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in their second preseason matchup this season. It should be a great game, as Matt Nagy and the coaching staff will have another opportunity to evaluate their roster. After making the playoffs last year, the Bears hope to repeat that performance. However, the entire team will need to step up to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy