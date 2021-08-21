Buffalo Bills 41, Chicago Bears 15: Rapid recap and notes
For the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills rested almost all of their starters, and for the second straight week, their backups cleanly controlled the game against the other team’s starting lineup. This week they dominated the Chicago Bears, piling up a 34-6 halftime lead to set up the eventual 41-15 win. Pretty much everything the Bills tried was successful in this game, at least until the back of the roster rotated into the game. There are plenty of accolades to throw around.www.buffalorumblings.com
