With Freddie Freeman set to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the season, Braves Country is rightfully beginning to panic a little. Last year’s NL MVP is once again putting together a campaign worth MVP consideration, and he will be courted by every team that can afford him this offseason, which could cause his price tag to skyrocket. Based on what I’ve consistently heard from Freeman and Alex Anthopoulos, I’m still of the mindset that a deal gets done, but it would be foolish to assume so at this point.