Do all kids spread COVID equally? Babies and toddlers do it the most, study finds
Children who are 3 and younger may be more likely to spread the coronavirus to siblings and caregivers in their home than older children, according to a new study. The findings, published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, are particularly sobering now that pediatric COVID-19 cases are at their highest since the pandemic began — and as a new school year begins. They also upend long-standing assumptions that kids are less likely to spread the coronavirus just because their chances of becoming seriously ill are lower than adults.www.mahoningmatters.com
