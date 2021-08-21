Cancel
Do all kids spread COVID equally? Babies and toddlers do it the most, study finds

By Katie Camero
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
Children who are 3 and younger may be more likely to spread the coronavirus to siblings and caregivers in their home than older children, according to a new study. The findings, published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, are particularly sobering now that pediatric COVID-19 cases are at their highest since the pandemic began — and as a new school year begins. They also upend long-standing assumptions that kids are less likely to spread the coronavirus just because their chances of becoming seriously ill are lower than adults.

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

