There’s a lot that goes into playing quarterback in the NFL, but no skill is more important than being able to read the field. With that in mind, I wanted to highlight 3 plays I saw in Justin Fields’ game vs the Buffalo Bills that showed how well he’s doing just that — between sharp pre-snap reads, tense post-snap adjustments, and quick play-action progressions, Fields has demonstrated the ability to do a little bit of everything and that made these plays well worth highlighting.