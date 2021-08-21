Cancel
Mike Leach shares which Mississippi State QB he thinks is 'more consistent'

By Jake Rill
saturdaydownsouth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Mississippi State heads into the 2021 season, one big decision still needs to be made: who will be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback?. It will be either sophomore Will Rogers or senior transfer Chance Lovertich. Both had another opportunity to try to impress head coach Mike Leach and Mississippi State’s coaching staff during Saturday’s scrimmage, the team’s second of the preseason.

