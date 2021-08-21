WOODLANDS TEEN DIES IN EARLY MORNING CRASH

About 3:30 am Saturday morning a 17-year-old teen from The Woodlands was northbound on Gosling Road Mill Trace at a high rate of speed when he lost control and flipped multiple times. Woodlands Fire responded with MCHD. The teen was pronounced deceased on the scene. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene to perform an inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. DPS is investigating.