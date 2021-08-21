Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, TX

WOODLANDS TEEN DIES IN EARLY MORNING CRASH

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 7 days ago

About 3:30 am Saturday morning a 17-year-old teen from The Woodlands was northbound on Gosling Road Mill Trace at a high rate of speed when he lost control and flipped multiple times. Woodlands Fire responded with MCHD. The teen was pronounced deceased on the scene. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene to perform an inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. DPS is investigating.

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
The Woodlands, TX
Accidents
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Woodlands, TX
Crime & Safety
City
The Woodlands, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Mack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodlands#Accident#Mchd#Dps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 3

Community Policy