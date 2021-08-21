Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West Reveals Cryptic Group Chat Text Messages on Instagram, Adds Pusha-T: ‘You Will Never Recover’

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat might be it for Calm-ye. For some of the few words Kanye West has uttered—or really, written—during his Donda album rollout, ‘Ye has decided to keep things cryptic. After wiping his Instagram entirely this week to share a picture of his childhood home, his second photo—which he’s since deleted—was of a groupchat, which he added Pusha-T to at 12:28 p.m. Saturday.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Kanye
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Pusha T
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Chat#Good Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComplex

Cardi B Lookalike Responds to the Flood of Comparisons

Cardi B’s doppelgänger claims she doesn’t see the resemblance. A New York woman named Ashley went viral this month for her uncanny likeness to the Grammy Award-winning rapper. It all began when her hairstylist Claudelande posted a video of Ashley rocking a new ’do as Cardi’s “Up” played in the background.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Daughters Penelope, North Are Mini Entrepreneurs With Lemonade and Bracelet Stand

Boss babes! Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s daughters teamed up for an adorable lemonade and bracelet stand. “What’s the sales pitch?” Khloé Kardashian asked Penelope, 9, and North, 8, from behind the camera on her Sunday, August 1, Instagram Story. “Like, tell me what you’re doing here. What is this? Lemonade, three dollars and bracelets, 10 to 20. You guys made these?”
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

A Woman Goes Viral For Looking Like Cardi B

A woman has gone viral because she really looks a lot like rapper Cardi B. A Twitter user by @llermeilla tweeted to her followers, “i’ve never seen someone look SO MUCH like someone else and not be related to them…. wtf?!?!!!” with photos of the woman getting her hair done.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Watch Snoop Dogg's "Milk Crate Challenge" Play-by-Play Commentary

Quickly becoming known for his unrivaled commentary skills, Snoop Dogg recently offered some hilarious play-by-play commentary for the “Milk Crate Challenge” taking over social media. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Stephen A. Smith, the beloved rapper shared his thoughts on the ridiculous viral challenge...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Lil Baby's 4PF Artist Reveals His Days Of Freedom Are Numbered

Rylo Rodriguez is likely about to be behind bars, and the timing of his potential incarceration could throw a wrench in his latest moves for Lil Baby’s 4PF label. In an Instagram story post on Monday (August 9), Rylo Rodriguez wrote to his fans, “Turning myself in this week,” on a blank black background.
Musichypefresh.co

Dancehall Singer Ishawna Calls Out T.I For Insulting Short-Haired Women

Since T.I hasn’t made a hit song in the last few years, he seems focused on making controversial comments. The ATL star found himself caught in the crosshairs of DaBaby’s homophobic controversy. Even before then, the rapper landed himself in hot water by his own wrong doing, such as the sexual assault case earlier this year. Recently, the actor and rapper got himself in trouble once again, when he insulted short-haired women on social media. Though, dancehall singer Ishawna called out T.I and put him in his place.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Opening up about his love life in a new magazine interview, the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' hitmaker has the 'feeling' that his new boyfriend 'is the one'. AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is madly in love. The "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" hitmaker, who came out as gay in 2019, has revealed in a new magazine interview that he is currently in a relationship with "someone special."
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

LL Cool J Once Revealed His Dad Shot His Mother and Grandfather & Why He Forgave Him

LL Cool J lives a lavish life with his family nowadays, but it didn't come overnight. He actually had to overcome many challenges to get to where he is today. James Todd Smith, popularly known as LL Cool J, is a well-known artist in the movie and music industry. What most people don't know, however, is that before becoming the big star he is today, he had to go through some painful times in his life.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kanye West and Irina Shayk called it quits: report

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly called it quits. Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine in a report published Saturday that the short relationship between the 35-year-old model and the 44-year-old rapper has ended. "It was never a serious thing that took off," one source told the outlet. "Kanye...
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Monica Imitates Yung Miami In Hilarious TikTok Video

Yung Miami recently went on Instagram Live to talk to her fans, and during the live stream, she went on a short rant about why she sometimes doesn't like talking to her fans. She claimed that they're always trying to find "something," while putting a hilarious extra emphasis on the "thing" in something.
Chicago, ILTMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Dress, Joins Kanye at 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian did more than just support her former hubby from the audience, she got involved in the action too, wearing a wedding dress!!!. Kanye's performance at Soldier Field in Chicago Thursday night featured plenty of guest appearances -- including some head-scratchers like DaBaby and Marilyn Manson -- but the audience went most crazy when Kim showed up outside the mockup of Kanye's childhood home in the dress.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami & Diddy Fuel Dating Rumors With Intimate Video

Thanks to a recently posted and deleted post to Yung Miami's Instagram story, it looks like both City Girls rappers may officially be off the market. While her friend and collaborator JT has been romantically attached to Lil Uzi Vert for several months, rumors about Yung Miami's love life have persisted since she was spotted holding hands with Diddy at the beginning of the summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy