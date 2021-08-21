Beloved Cleveland Assistant Principal Ray Garcia-Morales Heads Home

After six years as an assistant principal at Cleveland STEM High School (Cleveland), Ray Garcia-Morales has returned to the neighborhood he grew up in, West Seattle, to become the principal at Chief Sealth International High School (Sealth). A reluctant student-turned-school-social worker-turned-principal, Garcia-Morales’ academic and professional path has been anything but traditional. Yet in speaking with various Cleveland staff who’ve worked with him, it became clear Garcia-Morales was cherished for what the beaten path doesn’t provide.