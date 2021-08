One of the greatest Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 4, which came out all the way back in 1989. This is a shoe that was created by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, fans have continued to show support to the silhouette. Numerous dope colorways have been released throughout the past few decades, and if you don't like the OG models then you're probably at least a fan of the "Lightning" offering which came out about 15 years ago.