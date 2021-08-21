Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania county sues over decertified voting system

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ik1M_0bYzxzFj00

HARRISBURG, Pa — A sparsely populated county in southern Pennsylvania is suing over last month’s decertification of its voting machines, and asking a statewide court to reverse the order by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s top elections official.

In the suit filed Wednesday in Commonwealth Court, Fulton County said it had complied with the guidance in force at the time for the inspection of voting machines by third-party vendors.

The lawsuit also said Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid should have re-examined the machines before decertifying them and given Fulton County an administrative opportunity to appeal her July 20 decision before it took effect.

Degraffenreid ordered the county’s machines decertified after it had disclosed that it had agreed to requests by local Republican lawmakers for an “audit” last winter. It came amid former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him in Pennsylvania and other battleground states.

Fulton County officials have maintained that West Chester-based software company Wake TSI had agreed not to “disturb or manipulate” any election equipment, and were watched at all times by county staff.

Degraffenreid told Fulton County officials that the inspection violated state law, and said Wake TSI had “no knowledge or expertise in election technology.”

Wake TSI went on to work briefly on a widely discredited partisan “audit” in Arizona fueled by Trump’s baseless claims.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
64K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Arizona State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
West Chester, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Democratic#Commonwealth Court#State#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: 2 Oregon counties seek trucks to hold bodies

BEND, Ore. — Oregon's emergency management department says the state's death toll from COVID-19 is climbing so rapidly that two counties have requested refrigerated trucks to hold the bodies. Department spokeswoman Bobbi Doan said Saturday that Tillamook County, on Oregon’s northwest coast, and Josephine County, in the southwest, have requested...

Comments / 0

Community Policy