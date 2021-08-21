Washington Football Team: Jaret Patterson has earned a roster spot

Undrafted running back Jaret Patterson has earned a roster spot on the Washington Football Team with his standout performances this preseason. Every preseason, we see a few players stick out. And every preseason, we see fans clamoring for them to get big roles on the team. It’s a time-honored tradition for Washington Football Team fans — right up there with wanting the backup or third-string quarterback to be the starter. This year, Jaret Patterson has caught everyone’s eye.